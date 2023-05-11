UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard Seriously Understaffed, Failing To Meet Recruiting Goals - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 11, 2023 | 10:10 PM

The US Coast Guard is seriously understaffed and has failed to meet its recruiting goals for the past four years, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Thursday

"The Coast Guard - a multi-mission military service employing more than 55,000 personnel - has reported that it is about 4,800 members short and has missed its recruiting targets for the past four fiscal years," the report said.

In March, the service reported completing workforce requirements determinations for 15 percent of its units, the report said.

"The Coast Guard has also faced recruitment and retention issues within its cyberspace workforce, specialized forces, and marine inspectors. Competition with higher paying jobs in the private sector, limited opportunities for promotion, and long work hours have made it challenging to recruit and retain these personnel," the report added.

The GAO made 29 recommendations to address the problem but as of April 2023, the Coast Guard had implemented only five of them, according to the report.

