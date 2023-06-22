Open Menu

US Coast Guard Still Focused On Sub 'rescue' Despite Oxygen Crunch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 22, 2023 | 07:48 PM

US Coast Guard still focused on sub 'rescue' despite oxygen crunch

A multinational mission to find a missing submersible near the Titanic wreck is still focused on rescuing the five-member crew alive, the US coast guard insisted Thursday, despite fears that the vessel's oxygen may already have run out

Two more unmanned subs were deployed Thursday as the massive hunt for the Titan, lost somewhere in a vast swathe of the North Atlantic between the ocean's surface and more than two miles (nearly four kilometers) below, moved to the critical stage.

Based on the sub's capacity to hold up to 96 hours of emergency air, rescuers had estimated that the passengers could run out of oxygen in the early hours of Thursday.

But as that possible deadline passed US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said rescuers were "fully committed.""People's will to live really needs to be accounted for as well. And so we're continuing to search and proceed with rescue efforts," he told NBC's Today show.

