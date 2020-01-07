UrduPoint.com
US Coast Guard To Commission Latest Fast-Response Cutter On Friday

The newest fast-response cutter responsible for patrolling the US coast line will be commissioned in a ceremony on Friday, the Coast Guard announced in a press release on Tuesday

"The Coast Guard Cutter Daniel Tarr's patrol area will encompass 900 miles of coastline for the Coast Guard's Eighth District, from Carrabelle, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas, the release said.

The Daniel Tarr will be the 36th cutter in the US Coast Guard fleet, the release added.

Fast response cutters feature advanced command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, according to the release.

The commissioning ceremony will take place Friday morning in the coastal city of Galveston, Texas.

