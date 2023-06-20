UrduPoint.com

US Coast Guard To Deploy Additional Capabilities In Search For Titanic Tourist Submersible

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Coast Guard To Deploy Additional Capabilities In Search For Titanic Tourist Submersible

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Rear Adm. John Mauger, the commander of the First Coast Guard District told reporters on Monday that they will deploy additional capabilities to locate the tourist submersible that went missing earlier in the day in the North Atlantic on a mission to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

"The location of this search is approximately 900 miles east of Cape Cod, in a water depth of roughly 13,000 feet. It is a remote area and it is a challenge to conduct a search in that remote area, but we are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," Mauger said. "Going into this evening, we will continue to fly aircraft and move additional vessels into the area."

Mauger noted that in this remote part of their search and rescue responsibility, they often rely on commercial vessels, and they have been in touch with additional commercial vessels operating in the area and initiated the movement of additional Canadian Coast Guard assets and US Coast Guard surface assets over the course of the next couple of days.

"The Coast Guard has two C-130 aircraft in addition to the command team that's working here. We have two C-130 aircraft deployed. The Canadians have C-130 aircraft and a P-8 aircraft. We also have access to and we'll launch this evening a C-130 aircraft from the New York national guard to make sure that we have sufficient air assets there," he noted.

Taking into account that this was a submersible vessel, the authorities are searching both on the surface of the ocean and in the water.

"We are doing that right now with the use of sonar abilities and sonar on the shipments out there to listen for any sounds that we can detect in the water column," he said. "Over the course of the next couple of days, we anticipate adding additional capability to conduct an additional search in the water as those commercial assets arrive on the scene."

Mauger also shared that they anticipate that the people on board are somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours of available oxygen at this point.

Earlier on Monday, the Boston Coast Guard said that it was undertaking an operation to locate a tourist submarine with five people on board in the vicinity of the Titanic wreckage after the vessel went missing in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Titanic, the largest luxury ship at the beginning of the twentieth century, struck an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York on April 15, 1912, and sank in the Atlantic. The incident resulted in the death of more than 1,500 passengers and crew.

The Titanic wreck is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of approximately 2.5 miles. 

Related Topics

Century Water Canada Visit Southampton Boston New York April All From

Recent Stories

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

2 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

3 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

3 hours ago
 Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: U ..

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: US

3 hours ago
 UAE launches Korean chapter of â€˜Folktales Reimag ..

UAE launches Korean chapter of â€˜Folktales Reimaginedâ€™ in Seoul

4 hours ago
 Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, tr ..

Pakistani specialities shine at int'l economic, trade fair in northeast China

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.