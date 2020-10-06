US Coast Guard Vice Commander Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Statement

US Coast Guard Vice Commander Charles Ray has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US Coast Guard Vice Commander Charles Ray has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Coast Guard said in a statement on Tuesday.

"On Monday, the Vice Commandant of the Coast Guard, Admiral Charles Ray, tested positive for COVID-19. He was tested the same day, after feeling mild symptoms over the weekend," the statement said.