US Coastal Patrol Cutter Begins Transit Into Black Sea - Sixth Fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) US coastal patrol cutter Hamilton has begun its transit into the Black Sea, the US Sixth Fleet announced on Tuesday,

"Cutter Hamilton begins its north bound straits transit into the #BlackSea, after working with @USNavy #USSRoosevelt [US navy's destroyer] in #AegeanSea. Hamilton will be working with @NATO Allies & partners in the region," the fleet wrote on Twitter.