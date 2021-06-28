UrduPoint.com
US Collected Russian Genetic Samples For Military Purposes - Russia's Research Center

Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The United States had the Russian population as a source for biological material for its military research, Mikhail Kovalchuk, the president of the Kurchatov Institute National Research Center, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Petrovsky National Research Centre of Surgery, Kovalchuk said that several years ago the US military was involved in collecting samples of synovial fluid from Russians.

"It [synovial fluid] is very important for sustaining stamina. Our [Russian] soldiers are considered to have better stamina than theirs," the academic noted.

Addressing the Russian Presidential Commission on Human Rights in 2017, President Vladimir Putin said that some Western non-governmental organizations were collecting biomaterial from all over the country, including from ethnic groups.

