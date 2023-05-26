US Collecting Infections' Pathogens in CIS Countries Under Guise of Cooperation - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States has planned work to collect pathogens of especially dangerous infections in Central Asia and the South Caucasus under the guise of humanitarian cooperation, Commander of Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Gen. Lt. Igor Kirilov said.

"Under the guise of solving purely peaceful tasks in the states of Central Asia and the Transcaucasus, (the United States) has planned work to select and genotype samples of pathogens of especially dangerous infections endemic to these regions: plague, anthrax, tularemia. At the same time, the US administration uses the already worked out scenario of alleged 'humanitarian' interaction," Kirilov told a briefing.

He specified that, for these operations, the US government resorts to using not military but civilian organizations, for example the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Gryphon Scientific research company.