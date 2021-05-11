One of the United States' largest pipeline operators, Colonial Pipeline, hit by a DarkSide ransomware breach expects to substantially restore service by the end of the week, the company said on Monday

Colonial Pipeline said on Friday that it halted all pipeline operations and took some systems offline to contain the threat from a cyberattack.

"While this situation remains fluid and continues to evolve, the Colonial operations team is executing a plan that involves an incremental process that will facilitate a return to service in a phased approach. This plan is based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week," the statement said.

Portions of the pipeline system are currently being brought back online, the company said, adding that it is working in close coordination with the Department of Energy, which is leading the Federal response.

During a White House presser on Monday, US Deputy National Security Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood said Colonial Pipeline has not suffered damage and its operations can resume quickly.

At the same briefing, Deputy US National Security Adviser for Cybersecurity Anne Neuberger said the US believes the hacking group behind the attack is a criminal actor, but is investigating whether it has ties to Russia.

Colonial runs the largest refined products pipeline system, transporting more than 100 million gallons of fuel daily from Houston in Texas to the New York Harbor.