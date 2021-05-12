UrduPoint.com
US Colonial Pipeline To Decide On Full Restart Wednesday - Energy Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Colonial Pipeline will be able to make the full restart decision on Wednesday, but will require several days to be up and running, US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a briefing.

"I have had several conversations with the CEO of Colonial [Pipeline] and who has indicated that by close of business tomorrow, Colonial will be in a position to make the full restart decision.

But even after that decision is made, it will take a few days to ramp up operations. This pipeline has never been shut down before, it travels great distances, there is fuel in the pipeline... So it will take a few days to be up and running," Granholm said on Tuesday.

