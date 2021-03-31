US Combat Ship Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile - Pacific Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) An American combat ship successfully launched a sea-skimming Naval Strike Missile as part of an operational test, US Pacific Fleet Commander's press office said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) successfully launched the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) as part of shipboard operational testing and evaluation, March 19," the release said.

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting, the release added.

In November 2019, USS Gabrielle Giffords was among two US ships that passed near two groups of disputed islands, the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos, in the South China Sea, causing strong protests by China.