UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Combat Ship Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile - Pacific Fleet

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Combat Ship Successfully Launches Naval Strike Missile - Pacific Fleet

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) An American combat ship successfully launched a sea-skimming Naval Strike Missile as part of an operational test, US Pacific Fleet Commander's press office said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) successfully launched the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) as part of shipboard operational testing and evaluation, March 19," the release said.

The Naval Strike Missile is a long-range, precision strike weapon that flies at sea-skimming altitude, has terrain-following capability and uses an advanced seeker for precise targeting, the release added.

In November 2019, USS Gabrielle Giffords was among two US ships that passed near two groups of disputed islands, the Spratly and Paracel archipelagos, in the South China Sea, causing strong protests by China.

Related Topics

China March November 2019 Weapon

Recent Stories

Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main ..

55 minutes ago

UN chief calls for int'l efforts to meet humanitar ..

55 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

55 minutes ago

More than 80% of intubated Covid patients die in B ..

55 minutes ago

'Moscow, Islamabad have developed strategic trust' ..

55 minutes ago

SpaceX Company Completes Stuffing of First Fully-C ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.