US Command Plans to Increase Number of Private Military Contractors in Syria - Moscow

The US Armed Forces command plans to increase the number of private military companies' (PMC) employees in the northern regions of Syria amid a reduction in its contingent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The US Armed Forces command plans to increase the number of private military companies' (PMC) employees in the northern regions of Syria amid a reduction in its contingent, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"The command of the US Armed Forces, in connection with the planned reduction of its contingent in Syria, is... increasing the number of PMC employees operating in the northern and northeastern areas," Zakharova said at a briefing.