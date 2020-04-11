US commander meets Taliban leaders over 'reduction in violence'

(@FahadShabbir)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :The head of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan has met with Taliban leaders to discuss a reduction in violence in the war-weary country, officials said Saturday, with the insurgents accusing the Americans of violating a landmark agreement.

Washington signed a key deal with the Taliban in February that promised the withdrawal of US and foreign troops from Afghanistan by next summer, provided the militants start talks with Kabul and adhere to other guarantees.

US General Scott Miller held discussions with the group in Doha on Friday night, US forces spokesman Sonny Leggett said.

"General Miller met with Taliban leadership last night as part of the military channel established in the agreement. The meeting was about the need to reduce the violence," he said.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, said the meeting was about the "implementation of the agreement as well as its violations, particularly attacks and night raids in non-combat areas".