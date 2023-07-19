Open Menu

US Commander Says 'Confident' US Capable Of Defending Taiwan Against China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 05:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US Indo-Pacific Command Commander Admiral John Aquilino said during a think-tank event that he is confident the American military is currently capable of defending Taiwan against a Chinese invasion.

"With what we have today, I'm confident that they (China) would fail," Aquilino said on Tuesday during a discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute.

However, Aquilino noted that China is building up all of its military capabilities at a rate that is "second to none."

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence.

Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable.

