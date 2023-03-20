US Commander Says Does Not Think China Wants to Go to War Over Taiwan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) US Pacific Air Forces commander General Kenneth Wilsbach on Monday said he does not think China wants to have a war with the United States over Taiwan.

"I don't think China wants to have this fight - they've said as much," Wilsbach told a podcast meeting at the Mitchell Institute.

He also said, however, that China is having a hard time getting past their "obsession" with Taiwan.

Any conflict with China over defending the territorial integrity of Taiwan, he added, would be very different from any of the wars the United States has fought in the middle East over the past 30 and more years.

The US commander warned that there would be very high levels of attrition on both sides and much more than America experienced in World War II.