US Commends Ethiopia For Lifting State Of Emergency - State Dept.

Published February 16, 2022 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The United States welcomes the lifting of the state of emergency in Ethiopia as the right step for a peaceful resolution of the conflict there, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The United States welcomes the lifting of the state of emergency in Ethiopia," Price said on Tuesday. "It is another important step by the government of Ethiopia to pave the way for a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict. We urge that this move be immediately followed by the release of all individuals arrested or detained without charge under the state of emergency."

The end of these detentions will facilitate an inclusive and productive national dialogue, Price said.

For more than a year, Ethiopian military forces under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed have been at war with the Tigray People's Liberation Army. The fighting has decimated the northern areas of Africa's second most populous country, left thousands dead, exacerbated famine and forced more than two million people to flee their homes.

Price said the United States is working to reach a negotiated settlement to the conflict in Ethiopia by continuing to engage with all parties to end all hostilities, but also facilitate the free movement of humanitarian convoys.

Washington is also calling for transparent investigations into all human rights abuses and violations, Price added.

