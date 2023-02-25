US Commends Financial Action Task Force for Suspending Russia - Yellen

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) The United States commends the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for its decision to suspend Russia from its membership, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday.

"The United States commends the FATF's historic decision to suspend Russia's membership in the body," Yellen said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday the FATF suspended Russia, marking the first time in its 34-year history that it took such unprecedented action, the Treasury Department noted in the statement.