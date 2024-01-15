The US Department of State has lauded Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing security measures and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to counter terrorism and terrorist financing

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The US Department of State has lauded Saudi Arabia's commitment to enhancing security measures and utilizing cutting-edge technologies to counter terrorism and terrorist financing.

According to SPA, the State Department in its annual report on counter-terrorism for 2022 highlights the Kingdom's significant strides in upgrading criteria and procedures related to security. Specifically, the commendation focuses on efforts to combat terrorism, monitor border crossings, and enhance traveler lists at land, sea, and air crossings.

Saudi Arabia's dedication to combating terror and hate speech has also been recognized, with the Kingdom actively working on drafting laws to criminalize such acts. The promotion of moderation and tolerance is emphasized through both governmental and non-governmental institutions, including the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal), the Rehabilitation Center, the Ideological War Center (IWC), and the Muslim World League.

The report underscores the Kingdom's pivotal roles on the regional and global stage, supporting initiatives to combat terrorism and terrorist financing, as well as countering extremist narratives. Saudi Arabia's active participation in organizations such as the G20, the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum, United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism, and the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition is highlighted.

A significant achievement mentioned in the report is the remarkable decrease in terror attacks within the Kingdom, showcasing the effectiveness of Saudi Arabia's comprehensive approach to counter-terrorism.

The US State Department has expressed confidence in Saudi Arabia's continued dedication to fostering global security and countering the threats posed by terrorism, as detailed in the comprehensive annual report.