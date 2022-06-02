US Commerce Adds 71 Parties in Russia, Belarus to Entity List, Cutting Off US-Origin Items

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) The US Commerce Department on Thursday added 71 parties in Russia and Belarus to its entity list, cutting them off from US-origin items.

"The Department of Commerce is further restricting the Russian military's ability to obtain technologies and other items it needs to sustain its aggression and project power.

This includes adding 71 parties located in Russia and Belarus to the Entity List, effectively cutting them off from obtaining U.S.-origin items or foreign-made products derived from certain U.S. technology or software," the department said.