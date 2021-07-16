US Commerce Department Announces Adding 6 Russian Entities on Its Blacklist

The US Commerce Department announced on Friday that it is imposing trade restrictions against six Russian entities previously identified as acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The US Commerce Department announced on Friday that it is imposing trade restrictions against six Russian entities previously identified as acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

"These six entities, all of which are being added under the destination of Russia, have been determined by the US Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States and are being added consistent with Executive Order 14024, Blocking Property With Respect To Specified Harmful Foreign Activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, issued on April 15, 2021," the Commerce Department said.

The entities include - Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo AST, Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pasit, Aktsionernoe Obshchestvo Pozitiv Teknolodzhiz, Federal State Autonomous Institution Military Innovative Technopolis Era, Federal State Autonomous Scientific Establishment Scientific Research Institute Specialized Security Computing Devices and Automation Obshchestvo s Ogranichennoi Otvetstvennostyu NEOBIT.