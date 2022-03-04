UrduPoint.com

US Commerce Department Extends List Of Export Restrictions Against Russia Over Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 11:20 AM

US Commerce Department Extends List of Export Restrictions Against Russia Over Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) The US Department of Commerce has added more than 90 organizations and individuals to the list of export restrictions against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine, according to a document filed to the Federal Register.

The department has updated the Export Administration Regulations (EAR), adding 91 new entities to the list, the document that will be officially published and enacted on March 9 said.

Organizations and individuals from Estonia, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Malta, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, the UK and Russia have been added to the list.

