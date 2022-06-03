US Commerce Department Publishes Names of 71 Blacklisted Russian Entities - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2022) The US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a notice on Thursday in which it published the Names of 71 newly blacklisted Russian entities, including aircraft and shipbuilding companies.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 71 entities... to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy of the United States," the BIS notice said.

The sanctioned entities include the Chkalov Novosibirsk Aviation Plant, Irkutsk Aviation Plant, St. Petersburg Shipbuilding Institution Krylov 45, Far Eastern Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Center and the All Russian Research Institute of Experimental Physics, among others.