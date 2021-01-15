UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Commerce Department Removes Russian Titanium Producer VSMPO-AVISMA From Sanctions List

Muhammad Irfan 21 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

US Commerce Department Removes Russian Titanium Producer VSMPO-AVISMA From Sanctions List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States removed Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA from the list of companies under export control, as the review panel decided its production did not pose a risk of "military end use" (MEU), the Department of Commerce said Friday.

"This rule removes "Korporatsiya Vsmpo Avisma OAO," an entity located in Russia, from the MEU List because it is a duplicate listing of "Korporatsiya VSMPO AVISMA," an entity considered for inclusion on the MEU list but not included because the [The End-User Review Committee] ERC determined it was not a 'military end user'," the department said.

The Russian company, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, has worked with Boeing and Airbus aviation giants.

Related Topics

Russia Company United States Commerce From

Recent Stories

Govt increases POL prices again

28 minutes ago

CCPO reviews security arrangements for ongoing pol ..

1 minute ago

Training session regarding Typhoid Conjugate vacci ..

1 minute ago

Trump Orders Advisers Not to Mention Nixon Compari ..

1 minute ago

Twelve Security Officers, 1 Civilian Killed in Tal ..

1 minute ago

Nigeria to receive 10 million vaccine doses in Mar ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.