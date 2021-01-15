US Commerce Department Removes Russian Titanium Producer VSMPO-AVISMA From Sanctions List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States removed Russian titanium producer VSMPO-AVISMA from the list of companies under export control, as the review panel decided its production did not pose a risk of "military end use" (MEU), the Department of Commerce said Friday.

"This rule removes "Korporatsiya Vsmpo Avisma OAO," an entity located in Russia, from the MEU List because it is a duplicate listing of "Korporatsiya VSMPO AVISMA," an entity considered for inclusion on the MEU list but not included because the [The End-User Review Committee] ERC determined it was not a 'military end user'," the department said.

The Russian company, which manufactures parts from titanium and aluminum alloys, has worked with Boeing and Airbus aviation giants.