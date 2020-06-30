UrduPoint.com
US Commerce Department Revokes Hong Kong Special Status

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The US Commerce Department suspends preferential treatment of Hong Kong over China, including export license exceptions, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced in a statement.

"Commerce Department regulations affording preferential treatment to Hong Kong over China, including the availability of export license exceptions, are suspended. Further actions to eliminate differential treatment are also being evaluated," the statement said.

The Trump administration is taking action in response to legislation adopted by the Chinese parliament last month, under which the Standing Committee of China's National People's Congress will be in charge of developing a national security law banning secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong.

The move is supported by the Hong Kong leadership, but has been met by a wave of protests in the city as some residents fear their rights may be infringed.

The Department of State announced on Monday that the US is ending exports of defense equipment and sensitive dual-use technologies to Hong Kong, placing them under same restrictions that exist for China.

