UrduPoint.com

US Commerce Dept. Adds 120 Entities In Russia, Belarus To Trade Blacklist - Notice

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 12:10 AM

US Commerce Dept. Adds 120 Entities in Russia, Belarus to Trade Blacklist - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States is adding 120 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist for their support of the countries' armed forces amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 120 entities under 120 entries to the Entity List. These 120 entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destinations of Belarus and Russia," the Commerce Department said in a notice in the Federal Register.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Belarus United States February Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing Wor ..

Chinese President Urges EU Against Weaponizing World Economy

10 minutes ago
 Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline ..

Gazprom Books Additional Yamal-Europe Gas Pipeline Capacity for Night Transit - ..

10 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi accepts resignations of thr ..

President Dr Arif Alvi accepts resignations of three ministers; assigns Fawad Ch ..

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to Expulsion of Embassy's First ..

Russia to Respond to Expulsion of Embassy's First Secretary From Bulgaria - Zakh ..

10 minutes ago
 US Charges 12 Individuals With Interstate Gun Traf ..

US Charges 12 Individuals With Interstate Gun Trafficking Conspiracy - Attorney ..

11 minutes ago
 Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist A ..

Erdogan Calls Herzog to Condemn Latest Terrorist Attacks in Israel - Tel Aviv

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.