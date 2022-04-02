US Commerce Dept. Adds 120 Entities in Russia, Belarus to Trade Blacklist - Notice

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States is adding 120 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist for their support of the countries' armed forces amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the US Commerce Department said on Friday.

"In response to the Russian Federation's (Russia's) further invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding 120 entities under 120 entries to the Entity List. These 120 entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security interests or foreign policy of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destinations of Belarus and Russia," the Commerce Department said in a notice in the Federal Register.

The new sanctions, imposed on 96 entities in Russia and 24 in Belarus, entail denial of trade exemptions, including exports, reexports, exports from abroad or transfers (in-country) to these entities, according to the notice. In other words, the sanctioned entities will not be able to apply for a special license to export something from the United States.

The Russian entities on the list represent an array of military-oriented enterprises and research institutes, including 5th Shipyard, Almaz JSC, Ineko LLC, JSC Energiya, Ryazan Radio-Plant, Special Design Bureau Salute, various tactical missile corporations, and Zhukovskiy Central Aerohydrodynamics Institute.

The list of Belarusian entities includes a number of state bodies, including Department of Internal Affairs of the Gomel Region Executive Committee, Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, KGB division Alpha, and famous Minsk Wheeled Tractor Plant.

The main rationale behind the sanctions is a "reasonable cause to believe, based on specific and articulable facts, that the entities have been involved, are involved, or pose a significant risk of being or becoming involved in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," according to the notice.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have suspended their Russian operations altogether.