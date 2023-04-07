US Commerce Dept. Officials Travel to China to Lay Foundations for Raimondo Trip - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior US Commerce Department officials are traveling to Beijing and Shanghai next week to lay the foundations for a potential future trip by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, CNBC reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Senior US Commerce Department officials are traveling to Beijing and Shanghai next week to lay the foundations for a potential future trip by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, CNBC reported on Friday.

Elizabeth Economy, a senior China advisor for Raimondo, and Deputy Assistant Commerce Secretary for China and Mongolia Scott Tatlock will visit China to assess whether a trip by Raimondo for meetings with Chinese counterparts later this year would be worthwhile, the report said.

The Commerce Department reportedly said the trip is to meet with US Commercial Service officers, government counterparts and industry to discuss bilateral trade and commercial opportunities for US businesses.

The potential trip by Raimondo comes after Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a trip to Beijing earlier this year after the US government downed a Chinese balloon over the Atlantic Ocean. Blinken has yet to reschedule the trip.

The Commerce Department's engagement with China also comes as the US government weighs whether to ban the social media platform TikTok due to privacy concerns and its alleged ties to the Chinese government.

Raimondo has expressed concerns of political nature about banning TikTok, namely that such a move may alienate young voters.