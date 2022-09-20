US Commerce Dept. Says 3 Iranian Cargo Planes Violated Russia Export Controls - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US Commerce Department is adding three Iranian cargo planes to a list of aircraft purported to have violated US export controls placed on Russia in response to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The Commerce Department added Boeing 747 airplanes operated by Iran Air, Mahan Air and Qeshm Fars Air to the list of aircraft believed to have transported goods to Russia in violation of US export controls, the report said on Monday.

Any refueling, maintenance, repair or other service of aircraft violates US sanctions and could subject companies to enforcement actions by the government, the Commerce Department said.

The Iranian aircraft served Russia following purported engagement between Moscow and Tehran on the acquisition of military drones for the use in Ukraine that prompted the US government to sanction the alleged drone provider in Iran - Safiran Airport Services.