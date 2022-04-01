UrduPoint.com

US Commerce Dept To Add 120 Russian, Belarusian Entities To Export Blacklist - White House

Sumaira FH Published April 01, 2022 | 01:20 AM

US Commerce Dept to Add 120 Russian, Belarusian Entities to Export Blacklist - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The United States will in the coming days add another 120 entities in Russia and Belarus to its export blacklist, Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"In the coming days, the US Commerce Department will take further action to degrade Russia's defense, aerospace and maritime sectors by adding 120 entities in Russia and Belarus to the entity list," Bedingfield announced. "Being added to this list means that these entities can no longer get US cutting-edge technology without a license which will in most or if not all of these cases be denied."

