US Commerce Dept. Unveils Names Of 14 Entities Sanctioned Over Navalny

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Commerce Dept. Unveils Names of 14 Entities Sanctioned Over Navalny

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The US Department of Commerce has unveiled the Names of 14 entities sanctioned in Russia, Germany, and Switzerland for their alleged role in the poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Biden administration revealed a new round of sanctions against 7 Russian officials and restrictions on trade.

Russia has repeatedly denied all US allegations related to the Navalny case, saying Western countries ignored Moscow's requests for substantiating materials.

The list includes Germany's Chimconnect Gmbh, Pharmcontract Gmbh, Riol-Chemie and Switzerland's Chimconnect AG. Another ten entities subject to the restrictions are located in Russia: 27th Scientific Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Chimmed Group, Femteco, Interlab, LabInvest, OOO Analit Products, OOO Intertech Instruments, Pha

