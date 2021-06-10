UrduPoint.com
US Commerce Secretary Cites China's 'Unfair' Industrial Policies To Beijing Counterpart

US Commerce Secretary Cites China's 'Unfair' Industrial Policies to Beijing Counterpart

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has expressed to her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao the Biden administration's concerns about what she waid were Beijing's unfair, market-distorting industrial policies, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has expressed to her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao the Biden administration's concerns about what she waid were Beijing's unfair, market-distorting industrial policies, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Raimondo discussed the Biden-Harris administration's focus on economic policies benefiting American workers and expressed US concerns, including China's unfair and market-distorting industrial policies, the need to level the playing field for US companies in China, and the importance of protecting US technology from unauthorized users," the statement said.

More Stories From World

