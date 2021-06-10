- Home
US Commerce Secretary Cites China's 'Unfair' Industrial Policies To Beijing Counterpart
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 09:27 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has expressed to her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao the Biden administration's concerns about what she waid were Beijing's unfair, market-distorting industrial policies, the Commerce Department said in a statement on Thursday.
"Secretary Raimondo discussed the Biden-Harris administration's focus on economic policies benefiting American workers and expressed US concerns, including China's unfair and market-distorting industrial policies, the need to level the playing field for US companies in China, and the importance of protecting US technology from unauthorized users," the statement said.