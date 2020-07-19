US Commerce Secretary Hospitalized For 'Minor Issues' - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, 82, has been taken to the hospital because of non-coronavirus related issues, US media report.

"Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon," a Commerce Department spokesperson said in a statement obtained by NBC News.

Fox news reported that Ross was hospitalized on Friday night.

Fox News White House Correspondent Kevin Corke said on Twitter citing anonymous sources that Ross was not feeling well on Friday but that his overnight stay at the hospital was not coronavirus-related or serious. One source said that "they are just making sure he's ok."

Ross was reportedly admitted to a hospital in upstate New York.

According to CNBC, Ross has been working remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. In March, he was working from his home in Florida.