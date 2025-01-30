US Commerce Secretary Pick Favors Sweeping Tariffs, Hawkish China Stance
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump's commerce secretary nominee said Wednesday that he favors "across-the-board" tariffs and a country-based approach rather than targeting products, signaling a hawkish China stance as he addressed US lawmakers on the president's punishing trade agenda.
"We can use tariffs to create reciprocity, fairness and respect," Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing, denying such levies would cause broad inflation in the United States.
Lutnick's appearance comes as Washington threatens sweeping duties on imports from allies and adversaries alike -- with levies on major trading partners Canada and Mexico potentially unveiled this weekend.
On Wednesday, Lutnick said the president's pledges were aimed at getting both major US trading partners to do more on illegal migration and fentanyl.
In announcing his nomination last year, Trump said Lutnick would lead the world's biggest economy's tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the US Trade Representative's office.
Asked about the impact of tariffs on prices, Lutnick said "a particular product's price may go up" but added that "it is nonsense" that they would cause widespread inflation.
Lutnick vowed, however, to work to understand the impact of retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture and manufacturing.
Recent Stories
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
More Stories From World
-
Penpix of candidates to succeed Bach as IOC president16 minutes ago
-
US commerce secretary pick favors sweeping tariffs, hawkish China stance16 minutes ago
-
Behind AI makers' claims to share 'open source' models46 minutes ago
-
Frenchman on trial for killing ex-partner after years of alleged abuse56 minutes ago
-
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change1 hour ago
-
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery1 hour ago
-
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion1 hour ago
-
Climate activists defend 'future generations', appeal lawyer says1 hour ago
-
Scholz slams opposition's 'unforgivable' stance towards far-right54 minutes ago
-
US Fed expected to hold rate steady despite Trump pressure to cut1 hour ago
-
At least 30 dead in India stampede at Hindu mega-festival50 minutes ago
-
Immigration row piles pressure on French PM after 'flooding' remark50 minutes ago