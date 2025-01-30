Open Menu

US Commerce Secretary Pick Favors Sweeping Tariffs, Hawkish China Stance

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 12:40 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump's commerce secretary nominee said Wednesday that he favors "across-the-board" tariffs and a country-based approach rather than targeting products, signaling a hawkish China stance as he addressed US lawmakers on the president's punishing trade agenda.

"We can use tariffs to create reciprocity, fairness and respect," Wall Street billionaire Howard Lutnick told lawmakers at a confirmation hearing, denying such levies would cause broad inflation in the United States.

Lutnick's appearance comes as Washington threatens sweeping duties on imports from allies and adversaries alike -- with levies on major trading partners Canada and Mexico potentially unveiled this weekend.

On Wednesday, Lutnick said the president's pledges were aimed at getting both major US trading partners to do more on illegal migration and fentanyl.

In announcing his nomination last year, Trump said Lutnick would lead the world's biggest economy's tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the US Trade Representative's office.

Asked about the impact of tariffs on prices, Lutnick said "a particular product's price may go up" but added that "it is nonsense" that they would cause widespread inflation.

Lutnick vowed, however, to work to understand the impact of retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture and manufacturing.

