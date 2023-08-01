Open Menu

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo To Visit China In August - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 12:20 AM

US Commerce Secretary Raimondo to Visit China in August - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is planning to visit China next month just as the United States tries to lower tensions between Beijing and Washington, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The trip is slated to take place the week of August 21, though the date may be subject to change, the report said.

It is unclear at present what topics Raimondo will discuss with her Chinese counterpart, but one possible deliverable from the trip could be forming a working group between her department and China's Commerce Ministry focused on US export controls, the report said.

The visit will be Raimondo's first official trip to China as Commerce Secretary and comes as the Biden administration is in the process of curbing US technology investments in China by mid-August, the report added.

The United States has said it seeks to repair its relationship with China after it soured following numerous incidents concerning Taiwan and an alleged surveillance balloon, in addition to Washington imposing export controls on microchip technology, according to the report.

Related Topics

Technology China Washington Visit Beijing United States May August Commerce From

Recent Stories

Govt approves funds for holding elections before N ..

Govt approves funds for holding elections before Nov: Minister for Energy Engine ..

24 minutes ago
 Teachers must concentrate on character building: S ..

Teachers must concentrate on character building: State Minister

24 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Le ..

Sindhi Language Authority setup Sindhi Language Learning centers

26 minutes ago
 UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage dange ..

UNESCO recommends putting Venice on heritage danger list

26 minutes ago
 England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all ..

England spark Australia collapse to end Ashes all square

26 minutes ago
 US teen cyclist White killed while training for wo ..

US teen cyclist White killed while training for worlds

25 minutes ago
UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Pales ..

UN reports 11 killed as clashes rock Lebanon Palestinian camp

25 minutes ago
 'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

'Pee-wee Herman' actor Paul Reubens dies aged 70

25 minutes ago
 US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Thre ..

US, Global Efforts to Plant Billions of Trees Threatened by Lack of Seedlings - ..

25 minutes ago
 KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast vict ..

KP governor visits LRH to inquire after blast victims

45 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits LGH, inquires health of Rizw ..

45 minutes ago
 England win fifth Test against Australia to draw A ..

England win fifth Test against Australia to draw Ashes 2-2

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World