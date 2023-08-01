US Commerce Secretary Raimondo to Visit China in August - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2023) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is planning to visit China next month just as the United States tries to lower tensions between Beijing and Washington, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The trip is slated to take place the week of August 21, though the date may be subject to change, the report said.

It is unclear at present what topics Raimondo will discuss with her Chinese counterpart, but one possible deliverable from the trip could be forming a working group between her department and China's Commerce Ministry focused on US export controls, the report said.

The visit will be Raimondo's first official trip to China as Commerce Secretary and comes as the Biden administration is in the process of curbing US technology investments in China by mid-August, the report added.

The United States has said it seeks to repair its relationship with China after it soured following numerous incidents concerning Taiwan and an alleged surveillance balloon, in addition to Washington imposing export controls on microchip technology, according to the report.