US Commerce Secretary Says Congress Needs To Quickly Pass Semiconductor Legislation

Wed 10th November 2021 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The US Congress needs to quickly pass legislation that would help develop American semiconductor production capabilities, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday during a White House press briefing.

"The lack of domestic production in America of semiconductors poses not only an economic threat, but a national security threat, and we need Congress, the House, to pass the CHIPS Act, or USICA, as quickly as possible so we can get to the business of making more chips in America," Raimondo said.

The Senate in June passed the US Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) which would provide funding for semiconductor research, design and manufacturing initiatives through the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) Act.

The US Federal Reserve in October said that the country's industrial production fell 1.3% in September due to a supply shortage of microchips disrupting automobile output. The chip shortage issue is expected to be felt well into 2022, Raimondo said in October.

