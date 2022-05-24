US Commerce Secretary Says Export Controls Imposed on Russia Not Going Away 'Anytime Soon'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday that the export controls that the United States imposed on Russia will not be lifted "anytime soon."

"They (Russia) need to be denied the benefits of the global economy and the global economic order for a long time. These export controls, they are not going away anytime soon," Raimondo said during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.