US Commerce Secretary Says Hack of Government Emails Significant, Unacceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Friday that the recent hack of numerous government emails was significant and unacceptable.

Earlier in July, microsoft said it was tracking a China-based actor known as Storm-0558 that gained access to email accounts, including US government accounts. The tech giant's analysis revealed that the cyber attacks have affected some 25 organizations, including government agencies.

The State Department also confirmed that it had detected an "anomalous" cyber activity in its network, but refused to make a public attribution to who might be behind the incident.

"It's a significant hack, it's unacceptable, whoever did it, and we're going to investigate it fully and find out who's behind it," Raimondo told CNN in an interview.

Raimondo refused to confirm whether her email was among those breached by unknown hackers but noted that she will visit China later this year because the Biden administration has no interest in escalating tensions with Beijing.