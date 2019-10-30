US Commerce Secretary to Attend ASEAN, East Asia Summits in Thailand - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to attend the upcoming summit of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Thailand early November, the White House said

According to the press release, US President Donald Trump has named national security adviser Robert C. O'Brien as his special envoy to summits.

"Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs O'Brien will be accompanied by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, who will be the senior United States Government representative at the second annual Indo-Pacific business Forum in Bangkok.

Secretary Ross is leading an executive trade mission to Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam from November 3 to 8, 2019," the statement said.

On November 2-4, Bangkok will host the 35th ASEAN summit, which will be joined by Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Brunei, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam. On November 4, Bangkok will also host the East Asia Summit, which will comprise 18 countries � ASEAN member states and its partner countries, namely Russia, Australia, India, China, South Korea, New Zealand, the United States and Japan.