US Commission Urges Congress To Prepare Retaliatory Trade Measures Against China

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission released its annual report to Congress on Tuesday, in which it urged lawmakers to prepare legislation to impose retaliatory trade measures on Beijing in response to cases of economic coercion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission released its annual report to Congress on Tuesday, in which it urged lawmakers to prepare legislation to impose retaliatory trade measures on Beijing in response to cases of economic coercion.

"The Commission recommends: Congress consider legislation providing the authority to impose retaliatory trade measures against China in support of an ally or partner subject to Chinese economic coercion," the commission said.

The legislation should authorize coordinated trade action between the United States, its allies and partners, the commission added.

The commission provided Congress a total of 39 recommendations on US-China policy, including to assess ways to bolster Taiwanese defense and the feasibility of a possible energy blockade of China.

