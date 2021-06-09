UrduPoint.com
US Commits $130Mln To Support Mexican Worker Protections - VP Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Commits $130Mln to Support Mexican Worker Protections - VP Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The United States has pledged $130 million over the next three years to support Mexican workers' protections, US vice presidential senior adviser and spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States has also committed approximately $130 million over the next three years to support Mexican workers' protections and the implementation of Mexico's historic labor reform," Sanders said after the meeting between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

