US Commits $130Mln to Support Mexican Worker Protections - VP Spokesperson

"The United States has also committed approximately $130 million over the next three years to support Mexican workers' protections and the implementation of Mexico's historic labor reform," Sanders said after the meeting between US Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.