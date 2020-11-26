US Commits $7Mln to Construction of New OPCW ChemTech Center Project

The United States has committed $7 million to the construction of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Center for Chemistry and Technology, also named ChemTech Center, the organization said in a press release on Thursday

An agreement formalizing the grant was signed at OPCW headquarters in The Hague during a ceremony attended by Joseph Manso, the permanent US representative to the organization, and the OPCW's director-general Fernando Arias.

"The OPCW greatly appreciates the United States' generous support that will allow us to advance towards the completion of this keystone project that will keep the Organisation at the cutting-edge of science and technology to achieve and maintain a world free of the scourge of chemical weapons," Arias said in the press release.

The proposed ChemTech Center will strengthen OPCW's ability to respond to chemical weapon threats, the organization said, adding that 45 countries, the European Union, and three other donors have now contributed to the project.

Construction of the center is expected to begin in 2021, with the launch of the facility scheduled to take place one year later.