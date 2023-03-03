US Commits Nearly $6Bln to Address Climate Crisis, Marine Pollution - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States has committed nearly $6 billion to address the climate crisis, marine pollution and security during the 2023 Our Ocean Conference in Panama, the US State Department announced in a fact sheet release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) The United States has committed nearly $6 billion to address the climate crisis, marine pollution and security during the 2023 Our Ocean Conference in Panama, the US State Department announced in a fact sheet release on Friday.

"At the 2023 Our Ocean Conference in Panama, the US delegation, headed by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, worked with allies and partners to tackle the climate crisis, combat marine pollution, support sustainable fisheries, establish effective marine protected areas, promote a sustainable blue economy and advance maritime security," the release said. "Over the course of the conference, the US delegation made 77 announcements, valued at nearly $6 billion."

The climate change area highlights the nexus between the world's climate and oceans and the United States made 30 announcements totaling nearly $5 billion under this area of action, the release said.

The initiatives concerning climate change aim to promote green shipping, offshore renewable energy and climate observation, among others, the release said.

With respect to marine protected areas (MPA), the United States made five announcements valued at $11 million, the release said.

"The United States plans to support MPAs domestically and in the national waters of partner countries, as well as enhance coral reef conservation and resilience," the release said.

The United States made ten commitments valued at more than $200 million to help combat marine pollution, the release said, and in the area of sustainable fisheries, it made seven announcements valued at more than $665 million, with the goal of improving climate resilience in fisheries and advancing transparency in the fight against illegal and unregulated fishing, the release said.

Regarding sustainable blue economies, the United States made 11 announcements valued at more than $ 73 million seeking to promote "blue" economic development, the release added.

Finally, the United States made 15 announcements valued at more than $72 million with respect to maritime security and 14 announcements valued at $72 million to enhance maritime law enforcement, according to the release.