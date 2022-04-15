US Committed 700 Switchblade Weapon Systems to Ukraine Since August - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) The United States has committed 700 Switchblade weapon systems to Ukraine as part of seven drawdowns of military equipment totaling $3.2 billion since August, US Defense Department said in a press release.

The most recent US package of security assistance worth $800 million for Ukraine, announced by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armored vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.

At the end of March, the Defense Department committed 100 Switchblades, which are a combination of a drone and a missile, and they have already been delivered to Ukraine, according to US officials.

The Defense Department has been training in the United States a small number of Ukrainians on how to operate the Switchblades.

At present, the Defense Department is considering options for additional training with respect to the most recent equipment dispatch, which also includes howitzers, counter artillery and the Sentinel air defense radars.

The United States remains the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine among 30 other allies.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.