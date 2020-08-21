UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Committed To Addressing Taiwan Self-Defense Capabilities - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 12:50 AM

US Committed to Addressing Taiwan Self-Defense Capabilities - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The United State is going to keep its commitment in helping Taiwan to meet self-defense capabilities, Assistant Secretary of State Clarke Cooper told reporters on Thursday.

"We are making sure that we are going to address self-defense capabilities for Taiwan," Cooper said during a virtual press briefing.

The US has "a very deep interest" in maintaining stability in relations between Taiwan and Mainland China, he added.

Meanwhile, Cooper declined to discuss possible arm sales to Taiwan ahead of official approval from US Congress.

"We do not preview sales that have not yet announced," he said.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said last week that she expects further increases in the already record high defense spending in her country along with continuing military reforms and reliance on support from the United States.

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the "One China" policy. Nevertheless, Washington has maintained informal relations with the island nation after severing diplomatic ties with it in 1979.

Related Topics

China Washington United States Congress From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

No rift in Pak-Saudi ties as strong economic, poli ..

53 minutes ago

Arab Coalition in Yemen destroys bomb-laden UAV ta ..

1 hour ago

Transport dept takes multiple steps to provide mod ..

53 minutes ago

Trump pushes sale of F-35 military jets to UAE des ..

55 minutes ago

EFP to promote agri technical research

55 minutes ago

Young girl commits suicide due to domestic dispute ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.