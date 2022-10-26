UrduPoint.com

US Committed To Arctic Council Cooperation But Not With Russia At Present - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US Committed to Arctic Council Cooperation But Not With Russia at Present - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The United States remains committed to supporting cooperation within the Arctic Council and other international organizations, but cooperation with Russia is not an option now, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans, Fisheries and Polar Affairs Maxine Burkett said on Tuesday.

"Russia's war in Ukraine has made cooperation with Moscow virtually impossible at this time. The United States will continue to sustain institutions for Arctic cooperation and positions in these institutions to manage the impact of increasing activity in the region," Burkett said during a conversation at the Polar Institute.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary of State said the Arctic Council is a great example of cooperation and remains the major intergovernmental forum that is working very successfully.

Burkett also said that like-minded members of the Arctic Council resumed collaboration on projects that do not include Russia, which translates into 60% of the the Council's work.

The White House Arctic Executive Steering Committee chief David Balton emphasized that individual US scientists can work with their Russian colleagues and the Biden administration has issued special guidance regulating how to do so.

"We do want scientific work to continue. If you find it is possible to engage with individual Russian scientists or Russian organizations that are not actually related to the Russian government, and there is a possibility of doing work together, we certainly want to stay that way," Balton said.

On March 3, the United States and its allies paused their participation in Arctic Council sessions after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Later on, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intent to resume work on a limited basis and within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.

