US Committed To Assisting Ukraine With Self-Defense Needs - Pentagon Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:40 AM

US Committed to Assisting Ukraine With Self-Defense Needs - Pentagon Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States is committed to assisting Ukraine with its defense needs, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"We are committed to assisting Ukraine with its self-defense needs," Austin said during a press conference in Brussels.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended a NATO ministerial meeting in Brussels this week to discuss matters on Afghanistan and Russian troop movements near eastern Ukraine's border.

