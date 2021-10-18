UrduPoint.com

US Committed To Building Up Georgia's Defense Capacity - Pentagon Chief

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) The United States is set on helping Georgia strengthen its defense capabilities, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said upon arriving on an official visit in the country.

"Wheels down in Georgia. The United States is committed to helping Georgia build its defense capacity and advance its Euro-Atlantic integration, and I'm looking forward to my meetings here," Austin said on Twitter.

Austin left for Europe on Sunday where he will seek to assure Ukraine and Georgia that there is an open door to NATO, according to the Pentagon.

Before embarking on the trip, the Pentagon chief said that he looked forward to meeting with his counterparts in Ukraine, Georgia and Romania to enforce America's commitment to a "safe, stable, and prosperous Europe."

The Defense Secretary will also speak to their leaders about Black Sea security and seek to strengthen cooperation among the three seafront nations. Austin's trip will end in Brussels where he will attend the first in-person meeting of NATO defense ministers since the pandemic began.

