US Committed to Diplomacy in Ukraine Situation, Urges Russia to Change Course -State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The United States is committed to diplomacy in the situation around Ukraine, but urges Russia to change its course in order for a diplomatic solution to succeed, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"President Putin's actions today constitute a major escalation and are another indication that Russia is seeking war, not diplomacy," the spokesperson said.

"We will continue to consult with our Allies and partners in the coming hours on the way forward. As we have said, we are committed to finding a diplomatic resolution that avoids a brutal and costly conflict, but diplomacy cannot succeed unless Russia changes course," the spokesperson said.