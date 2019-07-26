US Committed to Diplomacy With N. Korea Amid Reports of 2 Launched Missiles - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The United States is committed to using diplomacy to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea amid reports that Pyongyang test launched two missiles, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said during a press briefing on Thursday.

"This administration is committed to diplomatic engagement with the North Koreans and we continue to press for these working level negotiations to move forward," Ortagus said. "What would be most productive is for Chairman Kim [Jong Un] and his staff and for President [Donald] Trump and all of his staff to continue on the path that was laid out for us both in Vietnam and at the DMZ [demilitarized zone], and that is a diplomatic resolution and the end of North Korea's nuclear weapons."

Ortagus also said the State Department is aware of reports that North Korea recently launched two missiles.