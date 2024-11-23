US Committed To 'diplomatic Resolution' In Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stressed that the United States was dedicated to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon and urged Israel to improve "dire" conditions in Gaza, in a call Saturday with his Israeli counterpart.
Austin "reiterated US commitment to a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon that allows Israeli and Lebanese civilians to return safely to their homes on both sides of the border" in his call with Israel Katz, a Pentagon spokesperson said.
A spokesman for Katz said the defence minister underscored that Israel would "continue to act decisively in response to Hezbollah's attacks on civilian populations in Israel".
During the call, "Katz commended US efforts to facilitate de-escalation in Lebanon, emphasized Israel's commitment to restoring security that would enable northern residents to return to their homes safely", his spokesman said.
US envoy Amos Hochstein was in Lebanon and Israel this week, meeting with both countries' senior officials, to try to negotiate an end to the war.
In the call Austin also "urged the Government of Israel to continue to take steps to improve the dire humanitarian conditions in Gaza and emphasized the US commitment to securing the release of all hostages, including US citizens."
Israel has been fighting in Gaza since October 2023, when a cross-border attack by Hamas militants resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
During the attack, militants took 251 hostages, of whom 97 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the army says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has led to the deaths of 44,176 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry which the United Nations considers reliable.
Israel is currently engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both groups are backed by Israel's arch-foe Iran.
Lebanon said Saturday an Israeli air strike in the heart of Beirut that brought down a residential building killed at least 15 people.
Israel stepped up its campaign against Hezbollah in late September, targeting its strongholds in Lebanon.
The health ministry in Beirut says more than 3,650 people have been killed since October 2023, when Hezbollah began trading fire with Israel in solidarity with Hamas.
The United Nations and others have repeatedly decried humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, particularly in the north of the Palestinian territory, where Israel said Friday it had killed two commanders involved in Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.
In his call with Katz, Austin also discussed ongoing Israeli operations and reaffirmed Washington's "ironclad commitment to Israel's security", the Pentagon said.
myl-bgs/raz/srm
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African League Cup final result4 minutes ago
-
'Puzzle' master Sinner powers champions Italy back into Davis Cup final4 minutes ago
-
Ireland coast to victory as they run Fiji ragged23 minutes ago
-
Djokovic hires old rival and fellow 'game-changer' Murray as coach23 minutes ago
-
Scott Bessent a credible, safe pick for Treasury: experts24 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results24 minutes ago
-
Hamas armed wing says Israeli woman hostage killed in north Gaza44 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update44 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table44 minutes ago
-
Aid only 'delaying deaths' as Sudan counts down to famine: agency chief54 minutes ago
-
Leipzig lose more ground on Bayern with Hoffenheim loss54 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table54 minutes ago